Jack Ross defends Sunderland system after dropping points to Oxford United
Jack Ross has defended his 3-4-1-2 Sunderland system after dropping points at home to Oxford United.
By Richard Mennear
Sunday, 04 August, 2019, 09:39
Sunderland fell behind before Lynden Gooch salvaged a point.
Ross said: “We've done a lot of work on it in pre-season and the general part of the game was pretty good, it was just the final bit wasn't very good. That can happen with any system.
“A lot is made of systems nowadays and it's probably over-egged.
“It's what happens in both penalty boxes that determines results.”