Jack Ross has this message for an exciting Sunderland youngster
Elliot Embleton has signed a new two-year contract at the Stadium of Light – and Jack Ross has challenged him to challenge for a first team spot.
The England youth international, who had a loan spell last season at Grimsby Town, had continued to train with Sunderland after his contract expired, Ross revealing last week that he had agreed terms on a new deal.
And on the eve of the club jetting out to Portugal, the news has finally been confirmed.
A delighted Embleton said: “I’m really happy to have signed a new deal at the club and I can’t wait for the start of the season.
“I enjoyed my time at Grimsby Town and it was a great experience, but I’m ready for the next challenge and I’m happy to be back.
“I’ve been here my entire life, so I’m buzzing to be staying.”
Ross said: “Elliot is a talented player and I’m delighted that he has committed his future to the club.
“He gained valuable experience last season during his loan spell at Grimsby Town, maturing as both a player and a person, and I believe he’s ready to step up and become a valuable member of our first-team squad.”
Embleton will be part of the Sunderland squad that will head out to Portugal on Wednesday ahead of two friendly games.