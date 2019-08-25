Jack Ross reveals what ex-QPR defender Joel Lynch will bring to Sunderland as Cats close in on deal

Barring any late hitches, the experienced centre back looks set to become the Black Cats’ sixth signing of the summer early next week – after he was rumoured to be interesting the club earlier this week.

Ross is still hunting for a left-back too, but admits progress on that front is moving at a slower pace.

"I would hope that we will have another central defender in at the beginning of the week,” said the Sunderland boss.

Sunderland manager Jack Ross.

"We still are pursuing a left-back, which we obviously need to do before the window closes.

"The centre back is one that I think is pretty much done, and if everything goes well with the logistics of it then by the beginning of the week [it should be done].

On Lynch, Ross said: "He's the person that we're trying to get in.

"As I said, if we can conclude it as we think it should be and there isn't any issues with it then that will be the case.

"But like everything, until everything is met in terms of medicals etc then you can't say for certain."

Lynch, who spent last season with QPR, was on trial with Premier League side Sheffield United earlier this summer and has been a regular in the Championship in recent years.

And Ross is hopeful that the 31-year-old will add some extra competition to an area which already sees Alim Ozturk, Jordan Willis, Jack Baldwin and Tom Flanagan battling it out for two starting spots.

"He just gives us another body in the central defensive area, but somebody with vast experience at a level higher than this,” he said.

"He'll provide real strong competition for the ones that are in possession of the jerseys and those competing in the squad.

"That's what we wanted all round the squad.