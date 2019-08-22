Jack Ross reveals when Sunderland expect to make their next signing
Jack Ross has revealed he hopes to make a new signing at the start of next week.
Sunderland host AFC Wimbledon at the Stadium of Light on Saturday but there will be no new faces in the squad by then.
Ross has revealed, however, that he hopes there will be a new face in by the start of next week.
Any other business after that will likely depend on outgoings, with Ross keen to keep a balanced squad.
Signing a new left-back is a priority with Sunderland looking for a permanent, rather than loan deal ideally.
Asked about transfer business, Ross said: “Nothing before the weekend, no.
“We are hopeful beginning of next week we might be able to strengthen the squad in the ways that we hoped.
“Thereafter may depend on maybe anything going out.
“Certainly I would hope by the beginning of next week we will be able to strengthen.”