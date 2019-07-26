Jack Ross reveals why he brought ex-Walsall captain George Dobson to Sunderland
Sunderland’s gaffer Jack Ross has spoken out on what he beleives his newest recruit can bting to the club.
Dobson joins Sunderland from Walsall for an undisclosed fee and has penned a three-year contract.
“George has been on our radar for a while, so I’m delighted we were able to finalise a deal and bring him to the football club,” Ross said.
“He’s still young, but he is an experienced player with over 100 senior games under his belt, and throughout his career he has demonstrated quality, maturity and leadership.
“I’m confident he will thrive under the pressure that comes with playing for Sunderland and become an even better player in the process.”
Dobson said: “It’s been a long few weeks, so to finally get the deal done is a dream come true.
“I played in the same league last year, but the difference in facilities is frightening, so the opportunity to use them every day to improve my game is something I’m really looking forward to.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
“I always play with pride and passion, and I can’t wait to get started.”
Dobson has extensive League One experience, making over 100 appearances for Walsall over two spells at the club, having started his career at Arsenal then West Ham United.
The 21-year-old wore the armband for much of the season as they narrowly failed to beat the drop.
He featured as a defensive midfielder for much of the last campaign.
However, at Sunderland he is likely to play a more advanced role, where Jack Ross believes his energy and athleticism could be key.