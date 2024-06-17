Latest Liam Rosenior and Frank Lampard reports as Burnley and Sunderland look to make appointments
Former Hull boss Liam Rosenior is reportedly out of the running to take charge at Burnley.
Rosenior was a contender for the head coach position at Sunderland and held initial talks with the club’s hierarchy, yet those discussions didn’t progress as the Black Cats pursued other targets.
It also emerged the 39-year-old was a candidate for the Burnley job, following Vincent Kompany’s move to Bayern Munich, yet Football Insider have reported Rosenior is out of the running to take charge at Turf Moor.
The report claims the Clarets spoke to several managerial candidates last week, including former Chelsea and Everton boss Frank Lampard.
Lampard was recently linked with the Sunderland job but is not believed to be under consideration for the role at the Stadium of Light. The 45-year-old recently told Talksport he’s ‘keen to get working again’ following an interim spell at Chelsea at the end of the 2022/23 season.
