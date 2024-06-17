Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Gossip from around the Championship with Sunderland’s league rivals Burnley also looking to appoint a new manager.

Former Hull boss Liam Rosenior is reportedly out of the running to take charge at Burnley.

Rosenior was a contender for the head coach position at Sunderland and held initial talks with the club’s hierarchy, yet those discussions didn’t progress as the Black Cats pursued other targets.

It also emerged the 39-year-old was a candidate for the Burnley job, following Vincent Kompany’s move to Bayern Munich, yet Football Insider have reported Rosenior is out of the running to take charge at Turf Moor.

The report claims the Clarets spoke to several managerial candidates last week, including former Chelsea and Everton boss Frank Lampard.