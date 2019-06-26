League One round-up: Hull City enter race for Sunderland target whilst Boro chase Portsmouth winger
Former Sunderland striker Frazier Campbell’s contract has a week left to run - and new manager Grant McCann is eyeing Black Cats target Lawrence Shankland as his replacement.
The 23-year-old scored 34 goals for Scottish Championship side Ayr United last season and is now a free agent after his contract expired this month.
Ex-Sunderland and current Hartlepool United winger has slammed his former club’s treatment of him before his switch to the National League.
He said: “I didn’t really get told much and while I was out on loan, I didn’t really feel involved at the club and it was obviously a lot different but I spoke to Jack Ross the day of the (contract) deadline but didn’t hear much from the owners or anything.”
Middlesbrough have been linked with Portsmouth winger Jamal Lowe but would face fierce competition from other Championship clubs.
According to local outlet Portsmouth News, Lowe, who scored 17 goals in all competitions last season, is "questioning his future" at Fratton Park after Kenny Jackett’s side missed out on promotion to the Championship.
Former Sheffield United striker Conor Washington could be on his way to Hearts with Ipswich Town set to miss out on the 27-year-old.
Speculation is rife that Plymouth Argyle are close to announcing the signing of talented Bury attacker Danny Mayor.
The rumours have been fuelled by a picture which has been posted on social media, which appears to show Mayor accompanied by Argyle vice- chairman Michael Dunford, inside the club superstore at Home Park.