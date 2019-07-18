Leeds United hand trial to former Sunderland man and weigh-up making an offer
Leeds United are weighing-up a move for former Sunderland goalkeeper Max Johnstone.
The former Manchester United youngster was released by the Black Cats this summer, after featuring prominently for Elliott Dickman’s under-23 side last season.
Johnstone, 20, spent just one season on Wearside after being released by the Red Devils – but now has a chance to earn a move to the Championship having been handed a trial with Leeds.
The stopper featured for the Whites in their friendly against Tadcaster Albion on Wednesday, July 17 – as part of what was predominantly a second string side, with Marcelo Bielsa’s first-team troops currently on tour in Australia.
And Johnstone managed to play the whole 90 minutes in the 5-1 victory – handing Leeds a tough decision to make.
The Elland Road outfit have already strengthened their under-23 ranks this summer, and the potential signing of Johnstone would fall into a similar bracket.