Sunderland AFC and League One gossip: Popular player thanks Cats fans whilst Wally Downes situation gets worse
One of Sunderland AFC’s Carabao Cup heroes posted a passionate message after his side’s 1-0 victory against Premier League Sheffield United.
Fan favourite Luke O’Nien took to Twitter and said: “Great shift from the boys! Into the next round. Thank you to all the travelling fans.” The Black Cats have drawn Oxford United at the Kassam Stadium in the next round.
In other League One news, AFC Wimbledon manager Wally Downes is facing the sack with only ‘minimal compensation’, according to a national report.
The 58-year-old was suspended for allegedly breaking the EFL’s gambling rules - and it has been revealed he was working without a contract.
The Daily Mail claim Downes didn’t sign a contract when he joined Sunderland's League One rivals last December over a disagreement on potential future bonus payments.
Downes was charged by the FA for eight bets on football between 2013 and 2019.
Elsewhere, Bury FC won’t be readmitted into League Two next season after being expelled from League One due to financial difficulties this year. The club will now have to apply to the FA for a place in non-league football.
EFL executive chair Debbie Jevans said: "While we are saddened that Bury FC is no longer part of the EFL, the board's difficult decision to withdraw membership was only taken after every opportunity to find a resolution was exhausted.
"The clubs felt that, in a difficult situation, this approach maintains fairness for all members and upholds the principle of the football pyramid."