Sunderland AFC and League One transfer round-up: Chris Sutton labels Cats as 'underachievers' whilst rivals strengthen with Premier League talent
Chris Sutton has slammed Sunderland, labelling the North East club as ‘underachievers’.
"Sunderland, budget-wise, should be right up there. They shouldn't be finding it hard. If I was a Sunderland fan, I'd be frustrated," he told BBC Radio 5 Live.”They're the most under-achieving club ever, aren't they?"
In other League One news, Oxford United have completed the signing of 22-year-old Ghanaian youngster Dan Agyei on a three-year deal from Premier League side Burnley.
“I came down and took a look around and really liked the set up at the club,” Agyei told the club's official website.
“The training ground, the staff, the players: it is a very ambitious place and I really liked the way everything is done
Sign up to our daily newsletter
"I’ll be there to watch the Peterborough game today and then the hard work starts on Monday to get match sharp and try and help the team as part of a successful season.”
Oxford manager Karl Robinson added: “Everyone will see straight away that he has plenty of pace but there is more to his game than that and he has a terrific attitude, which is important.”
Elsewhere, Doncaster Rovers boss Darren Moore’s primary transfer target is understood to be a Premier League loanee and there is confidence a deal can be done before the end of the League One transfer window.
Finally, Ipswich Town are eyeing up a move for versatile 23-year-old Colchester United full-back Kane Vincent-Young, who was on trial with the club last summer.