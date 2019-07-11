Sunderland AFC transfer rumours: Jack Ross could be handed transfer kitty boost
Sunderland have been handed a boost to their transfer hopes - as their League One rivals continue to eye new signings.
With the new campaign now only a matter of weeks away, transfer activity looks set to ramp-up a notch with a number of deals mooted.
Here’s all the latest transfer talk from League One:
Sunderland could see their transfer kitty boosted with the departure of full-back Donald Love - who is set to join Shrewsbury Town. The former Manchester United youngster was earning around £8,000 per week at the Stadium of Light - and with those wages off the books Jack Ross may now have some more flexibility in the transfer market (Various)
Jamal Lowe has been the subject of two bids from Championship clubs - both of which have been knocked back by Portsmouth (Portsmouth News)
Recently-relegated Ipswich Town are set to sign Everton youngster Luke Garbutt on a season-long loan deal (East Anglian Daily Times)
Sign up to our daily newsletter
Sheffield United are believed to be keen on a move for Coventry City midfielder Tom Bayliss, with the 20-year-old attracting a host of top flight attention (The Sun)
Darren Moore has already sealed his first signing at Doncaster Rovers, with a loan player having trained with his new team-mates ahead of being unveiled on Friday (Doncaster Free Press)
Peterborough United could continue their summer recruitment drive with the addition of Bolton Wanderers’ midfielder Luke Murphy (Derbyshire Telegraph)
Karl Robinson has declared his interest in Ched Evans and is looking to bring the striker to Oxford United (Sheffield Star)