Sunderland boss provides update on Elliot Embleton contract talks
Jack Ross remains hopeful Elliot Embleton will commit his future to Sunderland – but admits the situation needs to be resolved quickly.
The youngster spent last season on loan at League Two Grimsby, impressing before his season was cut short by a hamstring injury.
Embleton is currently a free agent after his contract at the club expired at the end of June.
Sunderland hope the youngster will sign a new deal with Ross keen to retain his services.
Embleton has been training with the club since the start of pre-season and there remains confidence he will commit.
Ross added: “I think just like last year, that early pre-season period allows those players the opportunity to make themselves part of your thinking.
“Ethan [Robson] has returned from loan, and we remain hopeful that Elliot [Embleton] will commit himself to the club - we need to bring that to a conclusion sooner rather than later.
“Benji [Kimpioka] has trained with us from the start and Denver [Hume] is now very much seen as part of the first team squad and will get an opportunity to push on even further this year.
“I want to push Anthony Patterson more this year also, who is part of the U23s, and I think he has a great opportunity to have a really good career in the game and will be involved on a first team basis with us regularly.
“But as a club I think it's important we do it because I think it's important, we have a visible pathway for players,” the Scot told the club website.