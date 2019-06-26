Sunderland flop Jack Rodwell still deciding on Championship Blackburn’s contract offer
Unpopular ex-Sunderland midfielder Jack Rodwell still hasn’t accepted Blackburn Rovers’ contract offer.
Rodwell signed for Sunderland for £10m in 2014 but, despite scoring on his debut against Manchester United, flopped - making just 53 starts during a four-year stint on Wearside.
Two years later, the Black Cats offered to cancel the ineffectual Rodwell’s £60,000-a-week contract with 18-months remaining but he refused. A decision which angered supporters.
The former England international’s deal was eventually terminated in June, 2018 after Sunderland’s drop to League One was confirmed - he then signed a one-year deal with Championship Blackburn the following August.
The Southport-born player made 21 league appearances for the blue and whites last campaign and scored one goal - form which prompted the club to offer Rodwell fresh terms.
Rodwell, currently on holiday with his family, hasn’t yet accepted the deal - however, with the player’s contract set to expire this summer, Mowbray remains optimistic his man will extend his stay.
“I don’t think it’s dead. I haven’t spoken to his advisor recently but let’s wait and see on that,” Mowbray told the Lancashire Telegraph.
“I like Jack. He probably won’t have played as much as he would’ve liked and it’s whether he has an option where he might play every week rather than fighting for a place. He’s not stipulated that to me, I’m just speculating.
“I do like him. He’s versatile, has good quality, athletic, a good size, so he ticks a lot of boxes. But he would have to come and compete. Let’s wait and see.”