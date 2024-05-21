Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Club legend Kevin Phillips has given his verdict on Sunderland’s disappointing 2023/24 season.

The Black Cats have predominantly signed younger players during recent transfer windows, including many from overseas who have previously never played in England’s second tier. The average age of Sunderland’s squad has decreased further, with captain Corry Evans set to leave this summer following the end of his contract.

When discussing Sunderland’s 2023/24 season, with the Black Cats finishing 16th in the table, Phillips told the No Tippy Tappy Football podcast: “From the outside looking in, I’m as frustrated as any Sunderland fan, especially after this season. They finished very disappointingly.

“Where they go from now, what they do, who they appoint over the summer, it’s so critical and crucial that they get the right appointment.

“With the model they’ve got in place at the moment, do I agree with it? Probably not. That league is very difficult. If you’re not prepared to bring in experienced players within that squad, especially in the Championship, it can become very, very difficult.”