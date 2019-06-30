Sunderland set to announce home pre-season friendly against European side
Stewart Donald has confirmed that Sunderland are set to confirm details of a home pre-season friendly.
The Black Cats are set to return to the Stadium of Light ahead of the new League One campaign – when taking on a European side in what will be their fourth friendly announced to date.
The Sunderland owner said: “We have a home friendly that we be announced over the weekend. A foreign team at home.”
AS Saint-Etienne and VFB Wolfsburg have both been rumoured to be potential opponents for the Black Cats.
Sunderland will also face South Shields, Benfica B and Belenenses before the 2019/20 campaign kicks-off.
Meanwhile, with the players set to return to the Academy of Light for pre-season training in the coming days, Donald has hinted that they may be joined by at least one new face.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
During a talk-in with the Boldon Branch of the Sunderland AFC Supporters’ Club, the Black Cats’ owner said he ‘imagines’ that a deal will be announced on Monday, July 1.
Speaking to fans, he said: “We have somebody.
“We have three players possibly and I would imagine by Monday the first signing will be announced.
“We want 6-8 players and they have to be better than what we have now.”
Sunderland have been linked with a host of players this summer, with Ross thought to be searching for another goalkeeper, strength in the full-back areas and some extra attacking flair.