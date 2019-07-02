Sunderland stars return to training whilst Jack Ross signs goalkeeper, ex-Black Cats midfielder set for Sheffield Wednesday and Bury managerial news - League One round-up
Sunderland look set to announce former Guingamp goalkeeper Ahmed Abdelkader as their second summer signing after the 20-year-old was pictured at the club in Sunderland colours as Jack Ross’ side completed their first day back in training.
DZ Football claimed back in September that the stopper had failed to earn a contract at Leicester City after going on trial with the Premier League club.
Lee Cattermole could be on his way to Steve Bruce’s Sheffield Wednesday after leaving the Stadium of Light in a shock exit yesterday - according to national reports.
Bruce suggested to BBC Radio Sheffield on Sunday that a mystery free agent could be on his way to Hillsborough but refused to comment further.
Bruce and Cattermole have worked together on several occasions first at Wigan and then at Sunderland, where the former Manchester United captain brought the midfielder to Wearside for £6m in 2009.
Bury have appointed Paul Wilkinson as their new manager despite the 54-year-old losing his last six games in charge of relegated Turo City last season.
Gillingham have signed Sheffield United winger Nathan Thomas on a season-long loan deal - the 24-year-old began his career with Sunderland.
Speaking after the move, Thomas said: “The club has showed a lot of ambition in the transfer window, and the gaffer has shown what he wants to achieve this season so it was a no brainer.”
Jordan Willis has left Coventry City according to Mark Robins. The 24-year-old’s contract at the club was set to expire this summer as the defender rejected fresh terms to forge a career elsewhere.