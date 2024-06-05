Sunderland striker 'target' in talks with Premier League club despite West Ham contract reports

Sunderland have been strongly linked with West Ham striker Divin Mubama ahead of the summer transfer window.

West Ham remain in talks with striker Divin Mubama regarding a new contract at the London Stadium.

The 19-year-old striker has been strongly linked with Sunderland in recent months, while West Brom have also been credited with interest. Mubama, who has made 18 senior appearances for the Hammers, reportedly turned down a new contract at West Ham earlier this year, while the player looked increasingly likely to leave the club.

Yet the Premier League side have confirmed they ‘remain in talks’ with Mubama and defender Ben Johnson over potential new deals, with their contracts set to expire this month. It’s also been confirmed defender Angelo Ogbonna and goalkeeper Joseph Anang will leave West Ham this summer.

Sunderland signed four new strikers during last summer’s transfer window, yet all four have struggled to make a significant impact at Championship level. The Black Cats will be looking to bolster their attacking options ahead of the 2023/24 season.

