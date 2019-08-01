This is how much Hull City will pay for Sunderland skipper George Honeyman
Sunderland skipper George Honeyman looks set to join Championship side Hull City – with details of the fee now revealed.
Reports suggest that the 24-year-old is set to undergo a medical with the Tigers today ahead of completing a move back to the second tier.
It will bring an end to Honeyman’s career-long stint at the Stadium of Light, but the Black Cats look set to pocket a tidy fee for their academy graduate.
It is understood that the deal will be worth in the region of £400,000 – with an initial payment supplement by further fees in the future.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
The deal will also see one of the club’s higher-earners off the wage bill in a move which could free up some more capital for Jack Ross to invest in his side.
Honeyman’s contract was set to expire at the end of the 2019/20 season.