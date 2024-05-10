Two ex-Sunderland players to leave Middlesbrough as '£1.5million' Leeds United deal is rejected
and live on Freeview channel 276
Middlesbrough have reportedly opted not to sign former Sunderland player Sam Greenwood following his loan spell at the Riverside.
The 22-year-old forward, who came through the ranks on Wearside before signing for Arsenal in 2018, joined Boro on loan from Leeds last summer, with an option to make the deal permanent for a reported £1.5million fee. Yet Greenwood is not expected to stay at the Riverside next season, despite scoring five times in 37 league appearances this term.
Greenwood has two years left on his contract at Leeds after agreeing an extension at Elland Road in 2022. He has made 35 senior appearances for the Whites since joining the club from Arsenal in 2020.
Middlesbrough are also set to let former Sunderland player Paddy McNair leave this summer, following the end of the defender’s contract. The Manchester United academy graduate has spent six seasons at the Riverside and made 219 appearances for the club.