Transfer and contract news from around the Championship as Middlesbrough make decisions on two former Sunderland players.

Middlesbrough have reportedly opted not to sign former Sunderland player Sam Greenwood following his loan spell at the Riverside.

The 22-year-old forward, who came through the ranks on Wearside before signing for Arsenal in 2018, joined Boro on loan from Leeds last summer, with an option to make the deal permanent for a reported £1.5million fee. Yet Greenwood is not expected to stay at the Riverside next season, despite scoring five times in 37 league appearances this term.

Greenwood has two years left on his contract at Leeds after agreeing an extension at Elland Road in 2022. He has made 35 senior appearances for the Whites since joining the club from Arsenal in 2020.