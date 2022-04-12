Elliot Embleton netted a late goal for Alex Neil’s side last Saturday to catapult the Black Cats into the top-six.

Sunderland now face a crucial run of fixtures against Shrewsbury Town, Plymouth Argyle, Cambridge United, Rotherham United and Morecambe.

Here, though, we take a look at the latest gossip from around League One as the season edges towards a dramatic finale:

David Artell

League One club part company with manager

Crewe Alexandra have parted company with manager David Artell.

The club will play in League Two next season after their relegation from the third tier was confirmed last weekend.

Crewe’s fate was sealed with four games remaining after Saturday’s 2-0 loss at Doncaster Rovers.

A statement on Crewe’s website said: "The club would like to thank David for his substantial contribution, both as First Team Manager and in his previous role as Head of Academy.

“Alex Morris and Lee Bell have been appointed First Team Manager and Assistant Manager respectively, on an interim basis.

“Everybody at Crewe Alexandra would like to wish David every success in the future.”

Speaking following the loss to Doncaster Rovers Artell told the BBC that relegation had been "a long time in the making".

The 41-year-old said: "I think we've had six 17 and 18 year old's make their debuts [this season] and play a good number of games and, however it's come about, that's the situation we are in.