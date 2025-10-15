Jayden Danns failed to make an appearance while on loan at Sunderland last season

Former Sunderland loanee Jayden Danns can one day go on to become England’s starting striker, according to his U21s coach at Anfield.

The promising talent spent a brief and bizarre stint on Wearside last season, signing late in the January transfer window but never making an appearance in red and white after an injury was discovered during his medical. As a consequence, he returned to Merseyside to undergo rehabilitation with view to linking up with the Black Cats later in the campaign, but ultimately failed to do so.

Since then, the 19-year-old did eventually return to full fitness for a time, registering 15 minutes in the Carabao Cup for Arne Slot’s first team and notching one goal in three Premier League 2 outings for the U21s, but is now facing another spell on the sidelines after suffering another injury setback.

It is understood that Danns has sustained a hamstring tear, with his U21s coach Rob Page delivering a disappointing prognosis for his recovery timeline. As quoted by the Liverpool Echo, the former Wales national team boss said: “It could be a couple of months. It’s not going to be a quick fix.

“It’s a setback for him, but Dannsy is very positive about everything in life, especially football. If anybody can get through this setback, it’s him without doubt. He has the full support of the medical team and myself and the staff. He’ll get through it.”

What else has Liverpool U21s coach Rob Page said about former Sunderland loanee Jayden Danns?

This is not the first update that Page has provided on Danns recently, with the coach also taking the time to talk up the emerging talent during a recent appearance on talkSPORT - even going as far as to suggest that the teenager could one day succeed Harry Kane as England’s go-to centre-forward.

He said: “I’ve got Jayden Danns here who’s probably going to be the next England No. 9 in years to come”. Speaking more generally about the standards upheld by the Premier League champions’ academy system, Page added: “Their attitude is exemplary, they’re a credit to their families and first class.

“Many kids in academies you see, they get carried away. But for some reason here I think it’s their upbringing and the influence of the academy, they’re grounded and very humble people.”

Why did Sunderland sign Jayden Danns from Liverpool in January?

Explaining why Sunderland were drawn to Danns at the time of his arrival last winter, sporting director Kristjaan Speakman said: “Jayden is an extremely talented player, who fits the profile we were searching for. His availability was always going to be determined late in the window due to Liverpool’s schedule and the demand for him was high, so we worked extremely hard to secure the player.

“It’s unfortunate that the medical process highlighted an issue that ultimately requires Jayden to take a period of rest. Despite this, he remained highly motivated to come to Sunderland and as such we agreed to collaborate with Liverpool to ensure there is an opportunity for him to join us at a later date. We remain excited by the prospect of working with him and look forward to supporting him throughout the upcoming period.”

