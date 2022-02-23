Callum Doyle playing for Sunderland.

Doyle struggled during the 1-1 draw with Burton Albion on Tuesday night, having been a regular and often a star performer in Sunderland’s campaign so far.

Neil believes the 18-year-old is showing signs of significant fatigue, an issue he feels is being borne out in some key areas of the squad.

The late departures of Tom Flanagan and Denver Hume in the January transfer window has left Sunderland short of defensive cover.

Though Danny Batth returned to the matchday squad on Tuesday night after a recent ankle injury, Neil says he has an issue in getting the balance of his backline right.

The head coach changed the shape of his side against Burton, moving to a back three in the hope of better protecting against the counter attack.

He admitted afterwards that hadn’t worked, and that it was now ‘back to the drawing board’ ahead of the trip to Wigan Athletic on Saturday afternoon.

“We've got a lot of younger lads who have played a hell of a lot of football, and when I say that, I mean this year,” Neil said.

“There's a lot of them who haven't even played 50 games in their career and there's a lot of demands on them in terms of trying to get us out the league.

“I managed to rest Dan Neil tonight because I've got options in that position and I can afford to do it, but other areas I can't.

“So what I'm probably going to end up doing is putting square pegs and round holes, and that's a problem.

“But it's something I have to consider, because some weren't looking particularly good towards the end of the game.

“Callum is probably number one [in need of a rest], but the simple fact is that he's the the only left-footed centre back that we've got.

“The kid has played far too much football, there's been far too much reliance on him.

“He will be a very, very good player but it's difficult for him at the moment because when you're not fully fit and you're not refreshed, it's difficult to show your best.”

