Mike Dodds makes Sunderland top-six claim and explains what needs to happen next

Mike Dodds says he believes Sunderland have the core of a side who can push for a play-off spot next season in place, but added that the club have to add more depth in key positions this summer.

Sunderland's campaign ended with a disappointing 2-0 defeat to Sheffield Wednesday at the Stadium of Light last Saturday, meaning they finished 16th in the table just a year on from claiming a place in the top six. Dodds said the team finished where they deserved and has urged the players to reflect on why they weren't able to replicate their performances from the previous campaign in some cases.

However, he has also made clear that he feels availability as a result of both injury and suspension was a key factor in the second half of the campaign, and remains convinced as a result that a lot of ingredients for a successful season next time around are in place. Dodds, who will return to his role in the first-team coaching staff, will be part of recruitment meetings over the next couple of weeks as Sunderland's search for a new head coach also draws towards a conclusion.

"I don't want to contradict myself because I've said that the table doesn't lie and that says that we are a long way off, so I'm not going to sit here and say that we are really close," Dodds said.

"But what I will say is I do think there is the core of an incredibly good team there. They showed that last season and for some of those players that have played across both, it's a summer where they need to reflect on why the performance levels weren't as high as they were previously.

"My overriding thought is that I don't think the team is a million miles away from being a top six team, I think I've said previously that we need to have some more depth in some areas. I'm sure the club are looking at those areas, we've got some recruitment meetings over the next couple of weeks which will hopefully give me some insight into the type of players that we're looking at. We deserve what we've got this season and that's not something that we can't shirk away from, but at the same time I do think there is a core group there that I think could be a really strong team for next year."

While Dodds accepts that many supporters will be left uncertain about the direction of travel given the way the second half of the season developed, he believes there is a strategy in place and says the appointment of a new head coach will be a hugely significant moment in the club's rebuilding process.

"I’m not going to speak on behalf of the other people whether it be the ownership group or Kristjaan but, from my perspective, the direction of the club I wouldn’t say is clear because it’s a little bit murky at the moment because we’ve had three head coaches in one season, four if you include me twice, so that makes it a little bit murky. But in terms of the direction, we want to have a certain style of play which I think the fans are completely on board with,” he said.

“It’s the style of play which Tony had that was really free-flowing, it was really entertaining to watch.

“We’ll have a little bit more structure out of possession which I feel, in some of my games, we’ve seen that, but the hard bit is obviously trying to find the balance between the two because you want more structure and organisation but it takes away from other areas, it’s always that counterweight in finding a balance between the two. The recruitment, in terms of how we recruit, isn’t going to change. The club want players with upside. They want players who have a value but there’s a gap between the value and their ceiling.

“I’ve said previously I do feel we need to recruit a couple more players, not in terms of age," he added.

"When we talk about experience I’m talking about a couple more players who have a couple of hundred league games under their belt at this level or in and around this level. So I do feel the group need that and we as a club probably need a little bit more depth. So in terms of the direction I understand why it would probably feel a little bit murky at the moment.

“If the club recruit two, three, four players and there’s an identity with those players I think the fans will be onboard and it will very quickly re-navigate. Obviously the appointment of the head coach is going to be a marker.

“That will speak for itself, much like the recruitment of players will speak for itself. I’m not going to speak for other people but I don’t think it needs any kind of statement, as such, but actions speak louder than words. That’s the old phrase, isn’t it? Who’s the new head coach going to be? It’s him. Who are we recruiting in the summer? And your first two or three signings give you a marker.”