Pedro Ribeiro was unveiled as Sunderland assistant head coach earlier this week.

Newly-appointed Sunderland assistant head coach Pedro Ribeiro turned down a management role to seal his move to the Stadium of Light, according to reports.

The 38-year-old was unveiled as Regis Le Bris’ deputy on Tuesday, and boasts a CV that includes stints in the dugout as an assistant at European giants FC Porto, Olympiacos, and Fenerbahce. In more recent times, however, he has made the move into management himself, and has enjoyed spells with Portuguese sides Belenenses SAD, FC Penafiel, Academico Viseu, and Leixoes as head coach.

And now, according to continental outlet Record, it would appear that he snubbed the opportunity of another head coach role prior to his move to Wearside. It is understood that Ribeiro was being lined up for the vacancy at Liga 3 outfit Academica Coimbra in his home country, and even went as far as attending a home game ahead of his anticipated appointment.

The move collapsed at the eleventh hour, however, with Riberio rejecting the club’s advances due to “other proposals”, which have since transpired to be his plans at the Stadium of Light. The Portuguese will work alongside assistant head coach Mike Dodds, first team coach Michael Proctor, and head of goalkeeping Alessandro Barcherini as part of Le Bris’ backroom staff.

Following his arrival on Wearside, Ribeiro said: “I’m privileged to be part of one of the most historical and progressive football clubs in English football. It’s a real honour and I’m grateful for the trust placed in me. I’ll do my best to contribute and to support our players, as we all work to achieve Sunderland’s long-term goals.”

Sporting director Kristjaan Speakman said: “We are delighted to welcome Pedro to Sunderland. We’ve been diligent and patient in identifying the right candidate for this role to ensure we build on the excellent progress we are making. Pedro has an impressive set of experiences. He can use these to provide an alternative perspective, but importantly he is aligned to our values and playing identity. We wish him the best of luck and look forward to helping him settle into his new role.”