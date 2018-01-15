Newcastle eye transfer breakthrough as Andy Carroll linked with Chelsea; Arsenal, Man United, Man City also make headlines

Newcastle United are believed to be closing in on their first signing of January as the transfer rumours hot up.

The window is well and truly open, and while the number of Premier League signings so far has been limited, there is expected to be some serious moves this week.

Newcastle could have a new goalkeeper in place, with Rafa Benitez believed to be trying to tie up a deal for World Cup winner Pepe Reina.

Another player linked with the Magpies – inevitably – has been Andy Carroll, but reports today in the Telegraph claim the Geordie striker is being considered by Chelsea in a shock loan swoop.

It’s quieter on the Sunderland front though Martin Bain still hopes to bring in a striker this week.

Here’s a round-up of the other transfer headlines today:

Arsenal are keen to sign Manchester United’s 28-year-old Armenia midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan as part of any deal that would take forward Alexis Sanchez, 29, to Old Trafford. (Guardian)

Manchester United first approached Alexis Sanchez’s camp about signing the Chile international last summer. (Star)

Manchester City have pulled out of a deal to sign Sanchez over wages and fees demanded by the player’s agent. (Goal)

Arsenal held talks with Bordeaux attacking midfielder Malcom on Sunday and are expected to pay £40m for the Brazilian 20-year-old. (Guardian)

Arsenal and Chelsea are interested in Watford’s 20-year-old Brazilian forward Richarlison. (Sun)

Swansea will make a club record £25m move for Atletico Madrid striker Kevin Gameiro, 30, but face competition from Turkish side Fenerbahce. (Sun)

Former Norwich, Aston Villa, Blackburn and Wolves boss Paul Lambert, 48, has emerged as a contender to take over as Stoke manager. (Mail)

Crystal Palace are hoping to complete a £15m deal to sign Fiorentina’s 24-year-old Senegal striker Khouma Babacar. (Guardian)

The Eagles are also in talks to sign Ipswich’s Polish keeper Bartosz Bialkowski. The Championship club want more than £4m for the 30-year-old. (Sun)

Saint-Etienne are in talks to sign Arsenal’s 32-year-old French right-back Mathieu Debuchy. (TF1 - in French)

Everton manager Sam Allardyce says Theo Walcott, 28, could play “anywhere across the front three” if he manages to sign the forward from Arsenal. (Sun)