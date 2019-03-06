Newcastle, Sunderland, Manchester United, Liverpool and Celtic included in potential World Cup bid

Sunderland's Stadium of Light and Newcastle's St James's Park could be part of a British and Irish 2030 World Cup bid.

According to the Telegraph, a joint bid could take place in Spring 2020 if the English, Welsh, Scottish and two Irish FAs agree to press ahead with the launch.

Unlike England's failed 2018 World Cup bid in 2010, local authorities will be spared any costs for a potential bid.

That is after 10 city councils forked out £250,000 each to make up 10 per cent of total costs for the 2018 bid, which attracted just two votes from Fifa members.

The report goes on to say momentum for a 2030 bid has been building and a shortlist of potential stadiums has been discussed.

While Fifa will have the final say on which venues would be used, it is believed the bid would not be too London-centric.

According to the Telegraph's report, the Stadium of Light and St James's Park are just two of the 12 stadiums which are being considered, though nothing has been officially confirmed.

However, even some of the biggest grounds on the list, including Old Trafford and Anfield (home to Manchester United and Liverpool), would need significant modifications to meet Fifa's hosting specifications.

Celtic Park in Glasgow, the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff and the Aviva Stadium in Dublin are also on the list.

The full list of stadiums in the frame:

Wembley Stadium, London: 90,000

Old Trafford, Manchester: 75,731

Millennium Stadium, Cardiff: 74,500

London Stadium: 57,000

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London: 62,000

Celtic Park, Glasgow: 60,411

Emirates Stadium, London: 60,260

Etihad Stadium, Manchester: 55,097

Anfield, Liverpool: 54,074

St James's Park, Newcastle: 52,404

Hampden Park, Glasgow: 51,866

The Aviva Stadium, Dublin, Ireland: 51,700

Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow: 50,817

Stadium of Light, Sunderland: 49,000

Villa Park, Birmingham: 42,573

Windsor Park, Belfast: 18,000