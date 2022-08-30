Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mowbray was established as the preferred candidate following the departure of Alex Neil for Stoke City and after positive talks over the course of the weekend, it is now expected that the deal will be concluded.

The former Blackburn Rovers and Middlesbrough boss made his interest in the role clear at an early stage following his departure from Ewood Park in the summer.

Sunderland are understood to believe he has the experience required both to stabilise the club in the Championship following Neil's departure, and to develop the club's young squad in line with the long-term strategy.

Tony Mowbray will be appointed the new head coach at Sunderland AFC

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Black Cats are back in action on Wednesday night when they host Rotherham United at the Stadium of Light, and remain on the hunt for transfer reinforcements before the transfer window closes.