Luis Hemir’s strike sealed a 2-1 win for Sunderland over CD Eldense

Sunderland ended their pre-season tour of Spain with a 2-1 win over CD Eldense.

Phil Smith is out in Spain reporting on all the action and here, he talks you through some of the things he learned from the game...

Sunderland have a Luis Hemir dilemma

That Luis Hemir is a good finisher has never been in doubt. It's why Sunderland committed a seven-figure fee to sign him last summer, and even when he was struggling to make a mark last season anyone behind the scenes would have told you that his finishing was always good in training. Regis Le Bris was the latest to say the same last night.

So while there was of course shock when he casually arrowed a 25-year-effort into the top corner to win his team the game, it wasn't as if nobody thought it was in his locker. The issue has been the other aspects of his game, his ability to press and run the channels in a team that wants to defend from the front and play a high-intensity game. It's why even despite that goal, Eliezer Mayenda and Nazariy Rusyn may well have the advantage when it comes to selection for the season ahead. As such, Sunderland's dilemma is whether they keep Hemir in the building and keep a close eye on the development of those aspects of his game, or loan him out in the hope that regular minutes can see him rebuild sharpness and confidence further. The recruitment of another striker, which is still very much expected at some stage, will surely make the latter an even more appealing option. In the interim, there will likely be another opportunity against either Blackpool or Bradford to impress - Hemir has given himself a chance. If he does go out on loan, it's vital Sunderland pick the right place. More important than anything is that he plays.

The high press is back

We didn't really see much of it against Forest because of the quality of that side, but here Sunderland were right up the pitch at almost every opportunity. For goal kicks Aouchiche pushed right up alongside Rusyn to try and stop the opponent playing out, with the two wingers and central midfielders only just metres behind them. Sunderland won't do this every game and are taking more risks in pre-season where they can afford too, but we're starting to see signs they won't be anywhere near as passive as in the closing weeks of last season.

Le Bris probably isn't far off knowing his XI for Cardiff

This isn't to knock Sunderland's heavily rotated team. It's never easy playing in an XI of entirely new partnerships, where a large number of players are operating out of position. CD Eldense were decent opposition, acclimatised to the conditions and always likely to cause problems. All the same, it's not to feel that many of the places in that starting XI on the opening day of the season are largely settled. The likes of Browne and Embleton have every chance of staking a claim but at the moment are just behind their competitors when it comes to match sharpness. Patterson, Hume, O'Nien, Cirkin, Neil, Rigg, Roberts, Clarke, Jobe - it'd be a surprise to see any of these drop out. Neil was particularly superb here, regaining control of midfield and the platform from which Sunderland could win the game.

Sunderland have a talent in Joe Anderson

Sunderland's man of the match and by a distance. Leo Hjelde did well again alongside him but Anderson made two goal-saving challenges, defender calmly throughout and his composure on the ball was seriously impressive. This was a real chance to catch Le Bris' eye in his favoured position and he most certainly did that. It seems likely Anderson will go out on loan again this season but with two years still left to run on his contract, this was a performance to show that him being a Sunderland regular at some stage shouldn't be ruled out. He looks to have developed significantly over the last year and it was be interesting to see him go again in the next couple of friendlies.

Jay Matete needs the chance to play as an eight - here or elsewhere

Matete had a tough task at the start of the second half, he's not had much football over the last year due to injury and Eldense pressed him aggressively. He'll be much better for this run out, which saw him regularly challenged when he came deep to taker the ball off defenders. He looked far better when Neil came on and he could push further forward, showcasing his dribbling and athleticism. Matete looks like an eight but the problem is at Sunderland there are so many options in that position. Is another loan, giving the chance for all parties to take stock next summer, the best option now?

Tommy Watson has something special

Sunderland were always keen to try and calm the hype around Watson when he was in such stunning form for the U21s. Watching him play you can see why a little bit, he still has a lot of development to do off the ball and he can lose the ball in dangerous areas (as you'd expect for a winner). At the same time, there's no skill more valuable than scoring and Watson has a real eye for it. Add into the mix that he was actually playing on his weaker flank here and the confidence with which he took the goal is even more impressive. Don't expect him to start regularly this season but then again if he keeps scoring, who knows?

Alan Browne is a great signing