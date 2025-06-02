14 Premier League and Championship free agents Sunderland can sign this summer

There are some big names that will become free agents later this month after the summer transfer window opened for business.

The summer transfer window is officially open for business as Sunderland look to make a quickfire start to their attempts to boost their squad ahead of their return to the Premier League.

The permanent signing of Enzo Le Fee is expected to be confirmed after the Roma star enjoyed a successful loan spell at the Stadium of Light during the second half of the season. However, the French midfielder could be one of a number of signings that will arrive on Wearside before the new top flight campaign gets underway in August. As explained by the Echo, this summer’s transfer window is somewhat unique as it has been split over two separate windows and that will offer clubs an extended opportunity to add to their ranks.

Sunderland are believed to be prioritising a goalkeeper, a centre-back, a winger and a striker as they prepare to take on the likes of Liverpool, Manchester City and Chelsea in the Premier League next season. Several potential targets have already been linked with moves to Wearside in recent weeks as Sunderland look to spend some of the income they will receive following their promotion into the top flight of the English game. However, there are some ‘free’ transfers available as players in the Premier League and the Championship approach the final weeks of their contracts with their current clubs.

Which free agents could Sunderland target after the summer transfer window opened?

Chris Mepham - Bournemouth

A player already well known by the Black Cats hierarchy after the Wales international played a key part in the successful promotion push. Mepham will be out of contract later this month and it does not appear Bournemouth will look to extend his time at the Vitality Stadium and that would mean he will be available on a free transfer - although there is sure to be plenty of competition for his services.

Ben Davies - Tottenham Hotspur

Another Wales international, Davies is currently set the leave the newly crowned Europa League winners later this month after an 11-year stay in North London. The former Swansea City defender is able to play at centre-back and left-back and would provide an experienced head at the heart of the back four.

Christian Eriksen - Manchester United

There is no doubt Eriksen’s time at Old Trafford has not gone as planned as the 13-time Premier League champions have experienced a major downturn in fortunes. That said, the Denmark international still claimed an FA Cup and Carabao Cup winners medal during that time and would offer a classy and calming influence in the middle of any side he joins in future.

Michael Keane - Everton

Keane appears to be in the final weeks of an eight-year stay with Everton and can boast over 250 appearances in the Premier League after initially plying his trade in the top flight with Burnley. Still only 32, Keane could be a shrewd addition at the heart of the Black Cats defence.

Tom Cairney - Fulham

The experienced midfielder appeared to be saying goodbye to Fulham supporters after their final game of the Premier League season. The twice-capped Scotland international will hope for more game-time at his next club after making just three starts during the season.

Nathaniel Clyne - Crystal Palace

Clyne is set to leave the FA Cup winners and bring an end to his five-year stay at Selhurst Park after making just seven starts in all competitions this season. Clyne can offer cover and experience across the back four and could be a shrewd addition.

Jamie Vardy - Leicester City

Jamie Vardy has been linked with a move to Rangers | Getty Images

The former England striker brought down the curtain on his eventful stay with Leicester City last month by scoring his 200th goal in 500 appearances for the Foxes. Vardy has already spoken out about not wishing to drop into the Championship after he was linked with a move to second tier newcomers Wrexham. Sunderland’s promotion could well make them a candidate to extend the striker’s Premier League career.

Ashley Young - Everton

The former England international appeared to confirm he was leaving Everton via a social media post last week. At 39, Young is unquestionably in the final years of his career but could still be a reliable and versatile option for any club that makes a move for his services ahead of next season.

Josh Brownhill - Burnley

Brownhill is a leader in every sense of the word and has provided 18 goals and six assists in 44 appearances as Scott Parker’s side secured their place in next season’s Premier League. There are believed to be a number of clubs keen to offer the midfielder a chance to ply his trade elsewhere when his contract comes to an end.

Tyrhys Dolan - Blackburn Rovers

At just 23-years-old, the former England Under-20 international could well be a shrewd addition for the Black Cats. Dolan scored seven goals and provided six assists in 44 league appearances for Rovers last season. His ability to play in a number of roles across the frontline would over a versatile option at the top end of the pitch.

CJ Egan-Riley - Burnley

Still only 22-years-old, Egan-Riley has been a key figure within Burnley’s successful push for the Premier League after making 41 appearances for Scott Parker’s side as they ended the season in runners-up spot in the Championship. As it stands, Egan-Riley is set to leave Turf Moor on a free transfer later this month and has been linked with a move to Ligue 1 club Strasbourg.

Freddie Woodman - Preston North End

United could move to sign Preston North End goalkeeper Woodman as they look to add another option to their goalkeeper department. | Getty Images

A move for a former Newcastle United goalkeeper? Woodman’s talent is beyond question and he has kept 13 clean sheets in 37 appearances so far this season. If he fancied a return to the North East, Sunderland would have to see off some high-profile competition reports over the last month have suggested Manchester United are keen on a move for his services.

Grady Diangana - West Bromwich Albion

It’s easy to forget the DR Congo international made a big money move to join the Baggies just over five years ago and he has produced a reasonable output of 48 goal contributions in 202 appearances. Versatility, pace and energy in forward areas would be the key attributes he would offer Sunderland if they were to make a move.

Angus Gunn - Norwich City

Anthony Patterson is unquestionably Sunderland’s number one goalkeeper as it stands with veteran stopper Simon Moore providing able back-up. But if Le Bris wanted a genuine threat to Patterson, he could do worse than a move for Canaries keeper Gunn. The 15-times capped Scotland international brings Premier League and Championship experience and would provide serious competition to the current Black Cats number one.

