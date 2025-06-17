There are some intriguing options set to become available on the free agent market as Sunderland prepare for their return to the Premier League.

Sunderland got their summer transfer business underway when Enzo Le Fee’s loan deal at the Stadium of Light was converted into a permanent switch to Wearside last month.

The Roma midfielder has impressed since joining the Black Cats in January as he reunited with Regis Le Bris once again after working under the current Sunderland head coach during his time with French club Lorient. The Championship play-off final win against Sheffield United triggered a clause in the initial agreement with Roma that has now brought a £20m permanent switch to the Stadium of Light.

There have been some departures with Jobe Bellingham sealing what could become a club record move to Borussia Dortmund and academy product Tommy Watson finalised a reported £10m move to Brighton and Hove Albion just days after scoring the winning goal at Wembley to send his boyhood club back into the top flight. Loan signings Salis Abdul Samed and Chris Mepham have returned to parent clubs Lens and Bournemouth after their temporary stays on Wearside came to a close.

More new faces will arrive at Sunderland before the second part of the summer transfer window comes to an end in September - but could the Black Cats look to seek some value in the free agent market where several experienced Premier League players lie in wait?

8 Premier League free agents Sunderland could target this summer

Kyle Walker-Peters of Southampton is out of contract this summer and is wanted by a number of Premier League clubs | Getty Images

Kyle Walker-Peters

Walker-Peters endured a difficult season with Southampton as his time as a Saint came to a close with a disappointing relegation back into the Championship. However, there is no doubting Walker-Peters quality would be a useful addition to Sunderland’s defensive ranks and would provide an option on either side of the back four.

Tyrick Mitchell

Another full-back option and another with significant Premier League experience. Mitchell has made almost 200 appearances for Crystal Palace and his form for the Eagles earned him the first of two senior England caps as recently as March 2022.

Victor Lindelof

Another experienced option, the Sweden international is set to leave Manchester United after what has been an awful season for the 13-time Premier League champions. Lindelof is still only 30 and he could well move on from the poor end to his time at Old Trafford if he was to work under the right manager.

Michael Keane

Keane appears to be in the final weeks of an eight-year stay with Everton and can boast over 250 appearances in the Premier League after initially plying his trade in the top flight with Burnley. Still only 32, Keane could be a shrewd addition at the heart of the Black Cats defence.

Craig Dawson

At 35, Dawson is very much heading towards the closing years of his career but he would provide a wise old head in the heart of the defence. With over 300 Premier League appearances to his name, the former West Bromwich Albion and West Ham United defender would bring some nous to a youthful Sunderland backline.

Asmir Begovic

If Sunderland feel they need to bring in a goalkeeper with Premier League experience, Begovic could be the man. Of course, Simon Moore will be there if required - but Begovic would be able to rely on extensive time in the Premier League as he featured for the likes of Stoke City, Bournemouth and Chelsea during his time in the top flight of the English game.

Ben Mee

Mee has provided impressive service to Burnley and Brentford after making over 270 Premier League appearances over the last decade. The 35-year-old centre-back is set to leave the Bees this summer after a three-year stint with Thomas Frank’s side and will look for a new club this summer.

Jamie Vardy

The veteran striker brought down the curtain on a remarkable career with Leicester City last month by scoring his 200th goal in 500 appearances for the Foxes. The Premier League champion and FA Cup winner has spoken out about not wishing to drop into the Championship after he was linked with a move to ambitious Wrexham. Sunderland’s play-off final win against Sheffield United could well make them a candidate to extend the striker’s Premier League career and you get the feeling he would relish the chance to play in front of the Stadium of Light faithful.