Sunderland kept their top-two hopes alive with a vital win over Luton Town on Wednesday night

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Régis Le Bris said Dan Ballard showed his quality after recalling the Sunderland defender to the starting XI on Wednesday night.

Chris Mepham dropped to the bench after a long run in the starting XI following his arrival on loan from Bournemouth earlier in the campaign. Ballard helped Sunderland see out Luton Town’s physical threat in an important 2-0 win, but Le Bris said he was selection was also a reward for his excellent displays in training.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“That [Ballard’s physicality] was a good reason, but at the same time, he was ready to play and, in that part of the squad, we have a bit more depth now so it is possible to manage different players according to the challenge we have,” Le Bris said.

“He worked very well behind the scenes, even though he didn’t play so much in the last few games. He was ready and today he showed his good qualities.

"I wouldn't say it was a difficult conversation with Chris because all the players know that we have a good squad and a good team,” he added.

“We have depth in different positions and for me, this is the rules of the level. Players need competition to push themselves and this helps the team. It is better to have three or four good central defenders to be able to perform over the course of the season. These are the conditions we want to consider.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Le Bris praised his players for a professional performance against struggling opposition, with a superb opening goal from Enzo Le Fée setting the Black Cats on the way to victory. Wilson Isidor doubled the home side’s advantage shortly after the interval.

“I think we had good control,” Le Bris said.

“We were mature in that game. That is very important because it was a new challenge against a team that can be dominant in the air, with many set-pieces and direct plays. I thought we were good in that part of the game, we were dominant. After that, it was a question of disturbing their mid-low block to create chances. In that situation, we needed an X-factor, and so it was important to have a player like Enzo today, to make the difference.

“We had to be very consistent because to create chances against this block, it is not often that they come from a long set attack. Sometimes, that happens and it is really positive for the fans, and we can enjoy these situations, but more often it comes from a transition and so the counter-attacking is really important. To put high pressure against their build-up was really important as well.”