Régis Le Bris has offered a Sunderland injury update as the international break begins

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Régis Le Bris remains hopeful that Enzo Le Fée will be able to return to face Millwall after the international break.

The need for fresh legs in the Sunderland squad was made painfully apparent in the 3-0 defeat to Coventry City, with Le Bris currently managing a lengthy injury list. The Black Cats were handed yet another new concern at the CBS Arena, with Dennis Cirkin limping out of the second half with a hamstring issue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That could present a major issue given the lack of a natural left back elsewhere in the squad, though Leo Hjelde should be able to return from a minor injury against Alex Neil’s side later this month. Le Fée could also be back for that fixture, and almost certainly for the trip to West Brom a week later if not.

Dan Ballard and Salis Abdul Samed are thought to be around a fortnight behind the pair in their recovery from hamstring and calf issues respectively.

What has the Sunderland boss said?

“I’m hopeful that Leo and probably Enzo too, they should be available [for Millwall] I think,” Le Bris said.

“Salis and Dan will probably need two more weeks at least, but we will see how they progress.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ian Poveda remains absent with injury and there is as of yet no timeframe for his return, while Ahmed Abdullahi needs more time to recover from his groin problem. As of yet, there is no update on when Jayden Danns might be able to link up with the Black Cats as he continues his recovery from a back problem at Liverpool.

Your next Sunderland read: Sunderland figure disagrees with reporter's assessment of 'unsatisfying' game