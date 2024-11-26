Sunderland were held to their fifth draw in a row on Tuesday night

Régis Le Bris admitted that frustration was the overriding emotion after Sunderland's draw with West Brom but said there were signs that his team are heading in the right direction.

The Black Cats had the best of the second half after a drab opening 45 minutes, with Wilson Isidor having a goal ruled out for offside. Le Bris admits his side didn't manage the frustration of the game well enough but said their errors were a matter of very small details.

"We are frustrated and disappointed, this is the main feeling in the dressing room for sure at the end of the game," Le Bris said.

"In the positive part, against a good, well-organised team with good players - it shows that we are getting better in many areas. I think we pressed very well man-for-man and with our zonal defence, and we solved a lot of problems in the game. There were maybe some trials and errors for 10/15 minutes, then it solved and they decided to play long balls - this was a good sign for us.

"In possession we were dominant, we had three or four chances to score but we didn't. In that scenario, the experience and the quality in the final third are very important and probably because we are still young, we didn't manage too well the frustration we experienced in this situation. There was a lack of accuracy and sometimes discipline, sometimes just a matter of centimetres can make the difference. Set pieces as well, these were the small details that can make the difference and today it wasn't enough.

"I want to keep the positive part of the game and the experience, we are getting better."

Sunderland have now drawn their last five matches in the Championship, but are unbeaten in ten.