Stewart is targeting a return to full training during the week-long training camp in Dubai, with the hope of playing some part against Millwall at the Stadium of Light next weekend.

Before a crucial 2-1 win over Birmingham City the striker spoke in-depth to The Echo about his rise at the club and his ambitions for the future.

As part of that he discussed the arrival of Tony Mowbray as head coach and said that while he'd had limited time to work with him on the training pitch, he felt there was positivity in the dressing room for some of the football that they'd been playing in recent times.

Stewart is eager to get back on the pitch and help some of that promise into a more consistent end product.

The Scot also said he'd been able to quickly strike up a good relationship with his new boss.

"I’ve obviously not had much pitch time with him but I’ve had multiple talks with him, as a manager and as a person he’s very down to earth, he’s been keen to keep track of how I’m doing, telling me how keen he has to have me back and involved," Stewart said.

"I can see that he’s a manager who wants the team to get on the ball, to play and trust each other. He wants to dominate the ball - there’s a lot to like about the team, the results just haven’t quite been where we want them to be.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ross Stewart was injured in the warm up. Mfc 1-0 Safc Efl Championship. Riverside Stadium. 05-08-22. Picture by FRANK REID

"Hopefully after the break we’ll have some players back and we’ll have a bigger squad and the results will turn. He’s made a great impression, the boys are right behind him and how he wants to play, it’s just about turning performances into results now.

"There’s a lot of good creative players here and I’ve got no doubt that when I’m back they’ll still be creating those chances, and it’ll be down to me and Ellis to just try and put the ball in the back of the net."

Mowbray has warned that he will have to introduce Stewart carefully and build his match fitness.

Advertisement Hide Ad