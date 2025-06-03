Sunderland are facing a potentially pivotal summer transfer window after securing promotion into the Premier League.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The summer transfer window is officially open for business and it appears Sunderland are already at the heart of the activity following their long-awaited return to the Premier League.

The Black Cats are set to return to the top flight for the first time in eight years following their Championship play-off final win against Sheffield United - and that Wembley triumph has reportedly triggered a £20m permanent move for Enzo Le Fee after the French star impressed during a six-month loan spell at the Stadium of Light.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, there appears to be one impending departure from Wearside after multiple sources in Germany suggested Black Cats midfielder Jobe Bellingham had opted to follow in the footsteps of his brother Jude by joining Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund in a deal reportedly set to net Sunderland an initial £25m plus a number of potential add-ons.

Should the move be completed, the income from the deal will swell Sunderland’s coffers further after they received a significant financial boost with their promotion into the Premier League - and that can be put to good use across a somewhat unique summer transfer window. But who could the Black Cats sign ahead of their Premier League return? We take to Grok3 to see how the AI tool believes Sunderland will move over the coming months.

Who does AI predict Sunderland will sign during the summer transfer window?

Getty Images

Enzo Le Fée (AS Roma) - £20m

Grok3: ‘Sunderland are reportedly set to sign Le Fée on an initial loan with a £20m obligation to buy upon promotion, which has been achieved. His creative midfield play, vision, and ability to control tempo make him an ideal Bellingham replacement, offering flair and technical quality.’

Chris Mepham - Free

Grok3: ‘Mepham, already a target for Sunderland, has been mentioned as a key defensive addition following a successful loan spell. His Premier League experience and physicality suit the demands of the top flight.’

Kyle Walker-Peters - Free

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Grok3: ‘Fan discussions on X and transfer speculation highlight Walker-Peters as a realistic and shrewd signing, especially as his contract nears its end. His versatility, Premier League experience, and attacking flair from the fullback position make him a strong candidate to replace or compete with Trai Hume, who has attracted interest from Wolves and Everton.’

Jordan Henderson (Ajax) - Free or low-cost transfer

Ajax' Dutch midfielder Kian Fitz-Jim and Ajax's English midfielder #6 Jordan Henderson celebrate the victory of their team at the end of the Dutch Eredivisie football match between AFC Ajax and Feyenoord at the Johan Cruijff ArenA in Amsterdam, on February 2, 2025. Ajax won 2-1 over Feyenoord | ANP/AFP via Getty Images

Grok3: ‘Multiple X posts and reports indicate Henderson, a Sunderland academy product, could return to his boyhood club. His leadership, work rate, and Premier League pedigree would provide stability in midfield, complementing younger players like Chris Rigg. Henderson’s experience and familiarity with the club make him a low-risk signing to anchor the midfield post-Bellingham.’

Dominic Calvert-Lewin - Free transfer

Grok3: ‘Speculation on X suggests Calvert-Lewin as a potential free agent target. His physical presence, aerial ability, and Premier League experience could address Sunderland’s need for a proven goalscorer, especially if they lose attacking depth.’

Jarell Quansah (Liverpool) - Loan

Grok3: ‘Fans on X have floated Quansah as a loan target, given his limited game time at Liverpool and Sunderland’s need for defensive reinforcements. His youth and potential align with the club’s recruitment model.’

Gaëtan Perrin (Auxerre) – £5-10m

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Grok3: ‘Perrin has been mentioned in fan discussions as a potential right-wing addition, offering pace and creativity. Perrin could provide cost-effective attacking depth. His flair and work rate suit Le Bris’ high-energy system, ensuring Sunderland remain dangerous on the flanks.’