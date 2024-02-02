Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Eliezer Mayenda has joined Hibernian on loan in Sunderland's final piece of January transfer business.

Mayenda had been expected to stay at the Stadium of Light for the rest of the campaign but has instead joined Nectar Triantis in making the switch to Edinburgh for the rest of the campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kristjaan Speakman said it was a move that would help the 18-year-old push for more regular minutes next season. With Sunderland now done in the transfer market for the winter window, it leaves Michael Beale with Mason Burstow, Nazariy Rusyn and Luis Hemir as his striking options for the rest of the campaign.

“Eliezer is an exciting prospect and we are really pleased by the way he’s adapted to the English game and embraced life at Sunderland," Speakman said.

"Opportunities for regular playing time in our senior team are limited at present and we wanted to ensure we made the best use of the remaining games this campaign. We believe this opportunity will achieve that outcome in a comparable environment that will provide big games in big atmospheres, which will benefit Eliezer ahead of a return to the Stadium of Light next season.”

Hibs boss Nick Montgomery said it was a good addition for his club following the departure of forward Harry McKirdy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Eliezer is a player we’ve been monitoring and once the interest came in for Harry (McKirdy), we had a list of potential replacements on our recruitment list," he said.

"With only a few hours remaining we spoke to Sunderland, and I had a phone call with the player and club. He had a few options on the table and after a discussion with his representatives, he decided he would like to join us until the end of the season.

“He’s a powerful, attacking player with lots of energy who can play both central and out-wide.