Stewart Donald reveals talks over renaming Sunderland's Stadium of Light

Stewart Donald has revealed that Sunderland have held talks with companies regarding the Stadium of Light naming rights.

With the Black Cats looking to increase revenue, the idea of selling stadium naming rights was suggested early in Donald's tenure.

And the Sunderland chief has now updated Sunderland supporters on progress, claiming that the club have already held talks with companies concerning a potential commercial deal.

MORE: Stewart Donald on the six legal cases facing Sunderland - and how they could affect finances

But while that move would bring obvious financial benefits, Donald is keen to ensure that supporters are able to air their opinions on any potential re-naming - with the owner confirming any deal would be unlikely to be completed until next season regardless.

"We're talking to a couple of companies about it." he admitted, while speaking to the Roker Rapport Podcast.

"We're talking to them commercially, but I think the fans should have a say on whether they're comfortable with it.

READ: Sunderland fans must be quick to snap up tickets for away day - here's why

"But my gut feeling is that, even if we didn't consult them, the vibe I get is that they aren't particularly attached to the name of the stadium. It's not a sacred thing like some of the other grounds.

"I think it's something that we could do without upsetting from the fans, so from that perspective there is potential for us to do it. But I think it would be next season where we do it."