Sunderland AFC news: Ex-loanee hit with jail sentence as Plymouth suffer injury crisis

Sunderland are busy preparing for the trip to Plymouth Argyle tomorrow evening, and there's plenty of news hitting the headlines in the build-up to the big game.

From former players facing jail time to exciting contract news, there's plenty of news circling around the Stadium of Light today.

Here's our recap of the biggest news in the build-up to the trip to Plymouth Argyle.

FORMER LOANEE HANDED JAIL SENTENCE

Ex-Sunderland striker Nicklas Bendtner has been handed a jail sentence of 50 days after assaulting a taxi driver.

The Dane, who spent the 2011/12 season on loan at the Stadium of Light from Arsenal, has appealed against the sentencing delivered at the City Court of Copenhagen.

If unsuccessful, Bendtner - who now plays for Norwegian side Rosenborg - is facing jail time.

INJURY CRISIS HITS PLYMOUTH

Plymouth Argyle manager Derek Adams has confirmed that his side will be without five key players for the visit of Sunderland.

MORE: Jack Ross provides injury update on key Sunderland trio

Speaking to the club's official website, Adams said: "Ryan Edwards has a chest infection and will be out for Saturday. He’s seen the doctor about that.

“Scott Wootton is still with the medical team. He was due to return but has had a setback, and will be out for another couple of weeks.

“Ryan Taylor is also with the medical team, Joe Riley the same and Gary Sawyer still has a cast on his foot. We’ve got five senior players out and we could do with them all back as soon as possible.”

Such news could cause some headaches for Adams - but will no doubt be a boost for Jack Ross and Sunderland.

CONTRACT BOOST FOR BLACK CATS

The Wearsiders were handed another major boost earlier today when youngster Bali Mumba penned a first professional deal.

READ: Stewart Donald has this message for Bali Mumba after penning professional contract

Mumba, 17, has signed a three-year deal at the Stadium of Light having impressed Jack Ross in the early weeks of the season.

Reflecting on being handed a deal, Mumba said: "It is what I have been dreaming about since I was a kid. All the hard work is beginning to pay off and my family and I are all buzzing about it.

“It is a proud day for us all – I am just delighted to be able to stay at this club."