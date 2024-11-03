Sunderland saw their lead at the top of the Championship cut to three points after the Black Cats battled their way to a point at struggling Queens Park Rangers on Saturday.

Despite being reduced to ten men with over half an hour remaining after Jobe Bellingham was shown a red card for a strong challenge on Zan Celar, Regis Le Bris’ players showed the sort of dogged and determined attitude that has lifted them to the top of the table to claim a point at Loftus Road.

The result now means Le Bris has lost just two of his opening 13 league games in charge as his side laid the foundations for what they will hope will be a successful push for promotion back into the Premier League.

But how have the weekend results impacted on the last promotion odds for clubs across the Championship?