Sunderland reported back at the Academy of Light on June 22 and then played two behind-closed-doors, games against Gateshead and Blyth Spartans at the Academy of Light over the weekend.

Alex Neil handed opportunities to younger players at the club as well as allowing first-team players to develop match fitness. Assistant head coach Canning said: "The boys have come in, they've been great and they have worked really hard, but you have to get game fitness as well.

"There's obviously more to the game and when you play with senior players they keep you right and you learn. It's great for the older boys as well to pass that experience on, so it benefits everyone.

SUNDERLAND, ENGLAND - MAY 09: A General view of the Stadium of Light prior to the Sky Bet League One match between Sunderland and Northampton Town at Stadium of Light on May 09, 2021 in Sunderland, England. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

"There has been a lot of running, but a lot of the hard work is done with the ball as well.

"They've had plenty of touches and the next progression now are the games, we've had two today and then we step it up and look forward to the season."

Sunderland are set for a trip to Portugal this coming week.

The club will play Scottish giants Rangers in Albufeira next weekend before a second friendly following the Gers clash.

Details regarding the opponent for Sunderland’s second game have yet to be confirmed.