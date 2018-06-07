Sunderland confirm their released list - with eight players set to depart

No fewer than eight players have been shown the exit door at the Stadium of Light as Sunderland reveal their retained list ahead of the 2018/19 season.

First team players Billy Jones, Marc Wilson and Kazenga Lua Lua have not been offered new contracts and will all leave Wearside at the end of their current deals.

Meanwhile John O'Shea, who was also out of contract this summer, has agreed a move to Championship side Reading.

Speaking to Sunderland's official website, manager Jack Ross was keen to pay tribute to the experienced defender.

"Whilst I didn’t work directly with John, everyone at the club speaks so highly of him, both as a player and a man," said Ross.

"Coming from Manchester United, where he was schooled by Sir Alex, has clearly shaped him into the consummate professional, on and off the field. The positive influence he had on this football club will be long remembered.

"On behalf of everyone at Sunderland AFC, I wish John every success in whatever he chooses to do in the future and he will always remain a special part of the club."

Five youngsters will also leave the club with Jean-Yves Poame, Josh Robson, James Talbot, Daniel Wright and Tom Beadling - who has already joined Dunfermline - not offered new deals.

Sunderland have also confirmed that Fabio Borini and Jermain Lens' moves to AC Milan and Besiktas respectively will be made permanent on July 1.

SUNDERLAND'S RETAINED LIST IN FULL

Players aged under 24 as at 30 June 2018 who have been retained or have a contract offer pending: Joel Asoro, Sam Brotherton, Lee Connelly, Jack Diamond, Elliot Embleton, Owen Gamble, Lynden Gooch, Jake Hackett, George Honeyman, Denver Hume, Donald Love, Josh Maja, Benjamin Mbunga-Kimpioka, Paddy McNair, Luke Molyneux, Andrew Nelson, Ethan Robson, Connor Shields, Alex Strorey, Max Stryjek, Brandon Taylor, Michael Woud, Jacob Young.

Players aged over 24 as at 30 June 2018 who have been retained: Fabio Borini, Lee Cattermole, Papy Djilobodji, Wahbi Khazri, Lamine Kone, Jeremain Lens, Adam Matthews, Aiden McGeady, Callum McManaman, Didier Ndong, Bryan Oviedo, Jack Rodwell, Robbin Ruiter, Jason Steele, Duncan Watmore.