Sunderland are sat at the top of the Championship table as they prepare for a tough-looking trip to Millwall this weekend.

The Black Cats have enjoyed an overwhelmingly positive opening to life under head coach Regis Le Bris as the former Lorient boss has lost just two of his opening 15 games. It would be safe to say the Frenchman has surpassed all expectations after he was named as the surprise choice to become permanent successor to Michael Beale during the summer. However, there can be no doubt Le Bris has brought a refreshing air of confidence and belief to the players he inherited and his squad has been supplemented with some shrewd additions during that time.

However, a high pressure trio of games lies in wait over the next two weeks as Sunderland prepare for a challenging end to the month. After battling to draws in their previous three fixtures, the Black Cats will hope for a more lucrative return from away days at play-off contenders Millwall and fellow title challengers Sheffield United as well as a Stadium of Light clash with fifth placed West Bromwich Albion. Should they come through those games with a positive return, Le Bris and his squad can look forward to a promising set of fixtures at the start of December as they face home games against Stoke City and Bristol City.

But with high pressure games where tensions will run high lying ahead, it will be important for the Black Cats players to keep there cool - and in their defence, they do seem to have done exactly that throughout the first three months of the season. But how do Sunderland compare to their Championship rivals when it comes to yellow cards received so far this season?

Most yellow cards in the Championship this season

1. Preston North End - 44 yellows 2. Stoke City - 37 yellows 3. Millwall - 37 yellows 4. Portsmouth - 36 yellows 5. Watford - 36 yellows 6. Norwich City - 36 yellows 7. Blackburn Rovers - 36 yellows 8. Sheffield United - 33 yellows 9. West Bromwich Albion - 32 yellows 10. Burnley - 32 yellows 11. Derby County - 31 yellows 12. Luton Town - 31 yellows 13. Leeds United - 30 yellows 14. Coventry City - 29 yellows 15. Swansea City - 29 yellows 16. Sheffield Wednesday - 28 yellows 17. Cardiff City - 28 yellows 18. Sunderland - 28 yellows 19. Plymouth Argyle - 27 yellows 20. Hull City - 25 yellows 21. Oxford United - 25 yellows 22. Bristol City - 25 yellows 23. Middlesbrough - 22 yellows 24. Queens Park Rangers - 22 yellows