Mel Reay reacts after securing the future of goalkeeper Megan Borthwick

Sunderland have announced that Megan Borthwick has signed a new contract with the club ahead of the 2024-25 season.

The goalkeeper has put pen to paper for a one-year extension on a professional contract after joining the club from Durham in January 2023.

“I feel really privileged to be able to have another year here so I’m absolutely buzzing. We try to have a very close-knit goalkeeping unit and that’s exactly what we have so to build on that would be great,” Borthwick said after signing the new deal with Sunderland

Mel Reay added: “Megan has been an important member of our squad over the last 18 months and we are delighted she has committed her future to the club.”