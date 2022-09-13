Sunderland injury news revealed ahead of Reading and Watford double-header
Sunderland face Reading in the Championship this week – but what is the latest on the injury and suspension front?
Sunderland have equipped themselves well since promotion from League One, winning thrice, drawing twice and losing three times during their opening eight games.
The Black Cats were last in action against Middlesbrough at the Riverside Stadium but lost 1-0 to Chris Wilder’s side before the Millwall game was postponed.
Here, we take you through the situation surrounding injuries in Tony Mowbray’s squad:
Most Popular
-
1
Newcastle United’s bold free transfer decision on 144-goal striker has been quickly justified
-
2
Bruno Guimaraes, Allan Saint-Maximin, Callum Wilson: Newcastle United injury list and potential return dates
-
3
Premier League to announce VAR rule change that will impact Newcastle United, Leeds and Everton
Dan Ballard
Dan Ballard will be on the sidelines for approximately eight weeks after suffering after the 22-year-old sustained a foot fracture during Sunderland’s 2-2 draw with QPR.
"It is difficult to put a timescale on it," former head coach Alex Neil said before his departure.
"We have a few other scans to undertake - and a couple of specialists to see - to fully understand the severity of it, but that process is underway to ensure he then receives the necessary treatment to get him back as soon as we can.”
Edouard Michut
Edouard Michut could be in contention to make his debut after the upcoming international break, according to Mowbray.
The Frenchman suffered a minor injury during his first days of training with Sunderland following the loan move from PSG.
I don't think he's too far away," Mowbray said.
"He's trained with us this week but we're still protecting him a little bit, he doesn't necessarily do all of the sessions just at the moment.
"I think the intensity of the training here has been higher than what he had recently, and so I think the first few days for him were hard and he had to be protected a bit.
"He was feeling it a bit and had a little setback, and we want to build him up bit by bit so he doesn't pull a hamstring or anything like that.
"He's probably a week or two away from being in contention, possibly after the international break he could be."
Niall Huggins
The full-back hasn’t featured yet this Championship season, Sunderland giving him all the time he needs to make a full and proper recovery.
The 21-year-old made an impressive start to life on Wearside after joining from Leeds United last season, but his campaign was brought to a premature end by two serious injuries.
Huggins suffered a stress fracture of the back before suffering the same injury in both of his heels as he began a comeback.
The defender is making progress in his recovery and travelled to Portugal with the Sunderland squad as he continued his rehabilitation with the club's medical team.
Huggins could return sometime after Christmas but has yet to even feature for the under-23s team yet this season.
Ross Stewart
Mowbray has confirmed striker Ross Stewart will be sidelined for at least six weeks.
Stewart picked up a thigh issue during the warm-up ahead of the 1-0 defeat at Middlesbrough, meaning he was taken out of the starting XI.
Dennis Cirkin
Cirkin was also forced off during the match against Boro with a hamstring problem, yet the defender should be available after the upcoming international break.
"Dennis will be out for one to two weeks and it is as slight an injury as you will see,” said Mowbray. “He should be back in action within a fortnight.”