The summer transfer window opens tomorrow with Sunderland and their rivals eyeing deals ahead of the 2023-24 Championship season.

The Black Cats are in a decent position after their six-placed finish and subsequent play-off campaign but face come key decisions in terms of incomings and outgoings.

However, Jack Clarke continues to be the subject of speculation with Premier League clubs Burnley and Crystal Palace reportedly keen on the former Leeds United and Tottenham attacker, who registered 24 goal contributions last season.

Here, though, we take a look at the latest transfer gossip, news, rumours and reports from around the web with the window set to open in a matter of hours:

The Black Cats are also said to be interested in Fulham's 31-year-old attacking midfielder Neeskens Kebano, who is set to depart Craven Cottage at the end of the season when his contract expires.

In other Sunderland-related news, former striker Josh Maja, 24, is set to become a free agent after it was confirmed last night that French club Bordeaux will remain in Ligue 2 next season.

Elsewhere in the Championship, Nigel Pearson's Bristol City have reportedly agreed a deal to sign Brighton & Hove Albion defender Haydon Roberts on a free transfer. The 21-year-old is out of contract this summer.

At newly-promoted Plymouth Argyle, James Wilson has departed after the 34-year-old former Wales defender failed to sign a new contract.

Reports coming out have Birmingham have claimed that West Brom youngster Jamaldeen Jimoh, 16, is set to rivals join Aston Villa in a deal worth £1million.