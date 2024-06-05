Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The main transfer headlines with Sunderland linked with three players ahead of the window

The summer transfer window will open on 14 June and close on 30 August - leaving plenty of time for Sunderland and their rivals to conclude their business.

Despite the club’s current lack of a head coach after Mike Dodds’ spell in interim charge came to an end, the Wearsiders have still been linked with several transfer deals ahead of the window.

Here, we take a look at the main headlines you may have missed with Sunderland linked with a triple swoop for three players:

Ateef Konate

Sunderland are set to battle it out with their Championship rivals over the signing of former Nottingham Forest youngster Ateef Konate.

Sunderland alongside Leeds United and recently promoted Derby County are interested in the player this summer. Huddersfield United, Westerlo and Vitesse Arnhem are also showing an interest.

The 23-year-old French attacking midfielder made just three appearances for Forest’s first team in four years at the club, playing predominately in the Premier League 2 for their under-21s side.

Josh Murphy

Portsmouth reportedly remain interested in Sunderland-linked Josh Murphy and are reportedly optimistic they can bring the winger to Fratton Park.

The 29-year-old helped Oxford win promotion from League One, scoring twice in the play-off final against Bolton at Wembley, yet his contract is set to expire this month. The U’s have announced they are in talks with Murphy over a new deal, yet several clubs, including Sunderland, West Brom and Hull, have been credited with interest.

Murphy is on Pompey and Sunderland’s shopping list, with The Blues hoping head coach John Mousinho’s relationship with Oxford, where he finished his playing career, will help a potential deal.

Divin Mubama

Sunderland have reportedly ‘opened talks’ with West Ham striker Devin Mubama with the teenager’s contract set to expire at the London Stadium this summer. The Hammers, though, are in discussions with the player about keeping him at the club.

