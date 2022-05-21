It has become tradition whenever Sunderland reach a Wembley final, supporters gather in Covent Garden and Trafalgar Square on the night before the match.

Thousands of Sunderland fans lined the streets, singing and chanting, while #SunderlandTakeover was trending on social media on Friday night.

Louis-Dreyfus, who purchased 41 per cent of the club in 2021, was also at Trafalgar Square where he stopped to take pictures with Black Cats supporters.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland fans at Trafalgar Square. Picture by FRANK REID

More than 46,000 Sunderland fans are set to attend the match against Wycombe, after the club received two additional batches of tickets for the fixture.

The last time Sunderland played at Wembley the match was played behind closed doors due to the Covid-19 pandemic, as the Black Cats beat Tranmere Rovers 1-0 in the 2021 Papa John’s Trophy final.