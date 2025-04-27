Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland were beaten for the fourth time in a row at Oxford United

Regis Le Bris insists he is not worried about Sunderland's prospects in the play-offs but says their defeat to Oxford United was a strong reminder of the levels they need to reach.

The Black Cats produced one of their poorest displays of the campaign at the Kassam Stadium, falling to a 2-0 defeat despite naming close to their strongest team. Chris Rigg hit the post with a header in the second half but Sunderland created little throughout the contest, and were deservedly beaten.

Le Bris says the game was a bad match up in terms of style, with Oxford scoring both of their goals from set plays. He said Sunderland had also failed to match Oxford's energy as they secured their Championship status for another season, but insisted it was not the time to panic.

"It is a disappointing result, game, performance," Le Bris said.

"We didn't match their energy, they played a style that is difficult to manage and probably not our main strength this season. There were a lot of set plays, thrown ins, direct play. When we escaped the pressure we didn't find the solutions. We only created one chance really. In the end they deserved their win and it's a good reminder for the future for us.

"We are not happy with the result and the dynamic of the team, the way we are playing. The players care about this project and so they want to have their say after. At the end, we have to find the solutions.

"I expected more from us," he added.

"I'm disappointed and surprised but we have to manage the situation. I'm not too worried because I know where we come from, this was the 45th game of the season. It's really important to say that we did very well for 38, 39 games. The last bit has been more difficult. Here the story was our opponent, they were really good with the right level of energy. They played for their life and that wasn't the case with us. We don't need doubts but it is a strong reminded about the level we have to be at, the commitment, the energy, the little details we have to solve.

"I don't think I am revealing anything to our future opponents if I say we are not the strongest from set pieces, physical play. We have other qualities and today, the level of intensity for our duels wasn't enough, that is clear. It was also difficult for us to show our best for many reasons, I don't want to make excuses. The energy wasn't enough and we were punished, that's it."