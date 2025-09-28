Sunderland academy defender Oli Bainbridge has enjoyed a positive start to his loan spell with National League North leaders South Shields.

Sunderland youngster Oli Bainbridge believes he has found the perfect club to join on loan after making a successful start to his time with National League North neighbours South Shields.

The 20-year-old full-back is yet to make his senior debut for the Black Cats despite being named in five matchday squad over the last two years - but did gain some senior experience during a loan stint with Scottish Premiership club Kilmarnock last season. However, with first-team opportunities limited at the Stadium of Light, Bainbridge agreed to join former Black Cats academy winger Caden Kelly at South Shields after the two clubs agreed a half-season loan deal.

After making his Mariners debut in a goalless draw at Southport earlier this month, Bainbridge has gone on to make a further three appearances and his latest came on Saturday with an impressive performance in a 4-1 FA Cup win against Chorley as Ian Watson’s side moved to within 90 minutes of a possible place in the first round proper.

Although some supporters may still view the non-league game as being focused on long ball football and physical challenges, South Shields are a prime example of how the game has changed below EFL level. With a focus on retaining possession, high-pressing and energy and intensity, Bainbridge believes he has found a home-from-home at the 1st Cloud Arena.

Speaking after Saturday’s FA Cup win against Chorley, the Black Cats youngster said: “There are a few lads I already knew before I joined and a few of the new lads that have come in too because I played with Luke Woolston at Sunderland before he went to Middlesbrough. There’s Caden Kelly too and with him playing on the left-hand side it’s been pretty much the same setup for me, just in different strips!

“Straightaway, the playing style became one of the most appealing factors in coming here. Everyone thinks non-league football is about long ball and being direct - but here at South Shields we play something similar to what I’ve been used to at Sunderland. So coming in here, when you look at easing in, it’s been the perfect loan move for a number of reasons.”

Much has been made of the demands South Shields manager Watson places on his players and with attacking full-backs playing an integral role in their style of play, Bainbridge has found himself in the heart of the action during the early weeks of his time at the 1st Cloud Arena.

The youngster admitted he is keen to continue learning and believes Watson’s style of play can be a ‘massive positive’ for his own career.

He said: “It’s been challenging but playing full-back or wing-back in any side, I’m just happy to roll with the punches. I like to get forward, I like to join in and I am learning too. If you can add strings to your bow, that can only be a massive positive for me and my career moving forwards.”

Bainbridge and his Mariners team-mates now have a free midweek to prepare for a quickfire reunion with Chorley as the two promotion contenders meet in the National League North once again next weekend. As it stands, South Shields are sat at the top of the table after going unbeaten in their first nine games of the league campaign and next weekend’s visitors lie two places and four points behind them.

With FA Cup games factored in, South Shields are unbeaten in 11 games in all competitions as Watson continues to impress in his first lead managerial role after being named as successor to former Newcastle United and Sunderland academy coach Elliott Dickman during the summer.

Bainbridge has extra motivation to impress with his temporary employers as his Sunderland contract comes to an end next summer - but the full-back is solely focusing on getting as much game-time under his belt at the 1st Cloud Arena, rather than thinking of his future with the Black Cats.

He said: “I can’t ask for much more than what I’ve had so far here really. We’ve progressed in the FA Cup and it’s going really well in the league. The lads were doing so well before I came in so I’ve just had to come in and do what’s asked of me, not rock the boat and it’s been good. I just want to get as many games under my belt because loans are about getting game-time and that’s why this has been the best option for me.”