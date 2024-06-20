Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A round-up of the latest transfer news from around the Championship

The summer transfer window is open and Championship clubs are free to do business as they prepare for the start of the upcoming campaign. Sunderland are yet to make a new signing, but when they get a new manager in place they will be expected to make additions.

Plenty of business is already happening, though, with some of Sunderland's main rivals getting deals done early. With that in mind, here's a round-up of what's happening elsewhere.

Burnley man on the move

Managerless Burnley look set to sell striker Wout Weghorst this summer with the Dutchman close to agreeing terms with Ajax. Weghorst joined Burnley in 2022 for a fee of £12m, but he has made just 20 appearances for the club with loan spells at Besiktas, Manchester United and Hoffenheim coming over the last two seasons.

It seems a permanent move away from Turf Moor is now on the cards with Fabrizio Romano claiming he is in advanced talks with Ajax. The two clubs are yet to agree a fee, but the report claims all parties are confident that a deal will take place.

Greaves backed for Premier League switch

Hull City's Jacob Greaves is being monitored by Everton as a potential replacement for Jarrad Branthwaite, according to reports. The Tigers defender was included in the Championship Team of the Season after an impressive campaign at the MKM Stadium and it seems he has Premier League admirers with Everton in the frame.

The Toffees are fielding interest in Branthwaite from Manchester United and it is claimed the club see Greaves as a potential ready-made replacement. According to Carlton Palmer, Hull could be set to demand a significant fee for his services.

“It looks like (Branthwaite) will go this summer but, until then, Sean Dyche can’t do anything," Palmer told Football League World

“Hull will be watching the Branthwaite situation to see how much Everton receive, and I would think they will be looking in excess of £15-£20million for Greaves. Everton will need to move quickly because West Ham and Forest are in for him, but without the sale of Branthwaite, they can’t broker the deal.”

Preston eye Belgian defender

According to the Lancashire Post, Preston North End are eyeing up a move for RWDM Molenbeek wing-back Ilay Camara this summer. The right wing-back scored three goals and assisted seven more this season but he couldn't save the club from relegation from the Belgian Pro League.